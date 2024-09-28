Cease-Work At Bengal Hospital After Junior Doctors Assaulted By Patient's Relatives

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Junior doctors at the College of and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district went on a cease-work protest on Saturday following the assault on their colleagues by the relatives of a woman patient, who died in the hospital.

The junior doctors decided to go on cease-work at midnight claiming that the on their colleges there once again proved the pathetic security measures at the state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The junior doctors in other medical colleges and hospitals in the state, united under the aegis of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum after the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, have been informed.

“There will be a general body meeting in the matter following which our next course of agitation in the matter will be decided,” a protesting junior doctor at Sagore Dutta said.

Till the latest information available two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the junior doctors.

The development happened just hours after WBJDF through a mass convention on Friday evening announced their plans for the next course of movement on the ghastly rape and murder issue.

At the convention, it was decided that the forum would stage a mega rally on October 2, when the twin occasions of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and Mahalaya Amavasya (a significant day in Hinduism for performing rituals to honour ancestors) will coincide.

The rally will be followed by a meeting at Esplanade in Central Kolkata. At the same time, a symbolic statue representing a“woman in pain” will also be placed at R.G. Kar in memory of the victim.

Before that on September 29, the protesting junior doctors will be organising protests at their respective localities associating with the local people. The unique protest programme on September 29 has been christened“Parai thkachi eksath, Utsave Noi Protibade” (Together at locality, but in protest and not celebrating festival).