Brazil Coach Dorival Jr Wants Neymar To Be Fully Recovered Before Joining Team

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 28 (IANS) Brazilian national team coach Dorival Junior has urged patience from fans and the as star forward Neymar continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, which has kept him out of action since October last year.

The 31-year-old Al-Hilal forward is still absent from Brazil's squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Chile and Peru in October, with Dorival suggesting that Neymar's return to competitive could be delayed until 2025.

Neymar sustained a major injury to his left knee in October 2023, and despite initial hopes for a faster recovery, the process has been slower than anticipated. Speaking in a press conference, Dorival underscored the significance of Neymar to the national team and the importance of ensuring that he is fully fit before returning to the pitch.

"We are realising how important this player is," said Dorival. "In the coming years, once he returns, we can enjoy one of the great players in world football at a significant moment in his career and for our national team. We will wait; we have patience."

Dorival reiterated that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in no rush to bring Neymar back prematurely, stressing the long-term benefits of waiting for the player to regain full fitness. "If he returns in the coming years, we will have one of the greatest players in world football at a remarkable moment in his career and in our national team," he added.

Brazil, a five-time World Cup champion, currently sits in fifth place in South American qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Despite Neymar's absence, Dorival remains confident that his squad can get back on track as they prepare to face Chile on October 11 and host Peru five days later.

In the absence of their talisman, Brazil's squad for the upcoming qualifiers has been bolstered by the inclusion of younger talents. Striker Igor Jesus and centre-backs Abner and Vanderson have all been named in the team as Dorival looks to navigate the qualification campaign without Neymar. These rising stars will be under pressure to fill the void left by Neymar, as the Seleção aim to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar's absence has certainly been felt, but Dorival's comments highlight the Brazilian team's long-term focus. As one of the world's most recognisable footballers, Neymar's return will undoubtedly be a major moment, but Dorival and the CBF are determined not to rush the process.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson

Defenders: Danilo, Vanderson, Abner, Guilherme Arana, Bremer, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Jesus, Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Savinho, Vinicius Jr