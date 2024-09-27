Dubai: 70-Year-Old Resident Forms Prostate Cancer Support Group After Own Diagnosis

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

After being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, a 70-year old business consultant who has lived in Dubai for the past 17 years, did not succumb to the enormity of the diagnosis. He firmly resolved to his into creating something positive.

Steve Ashby, who is originally from New Zealand, formed 'Rise', a community-driven initiative aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer and supporting those affected. The first Rise event was held on September 18 at a café in Al Quoz with more than 30 attendees and four speakers who shared their positive vibes.

“Given how quickly we went from idea to reality – in less than 50 days since my cancer diagnosis – I would say it was an excellent event,” Ashby told Khaleej Times, noting:“Everyone learned something and connections were made for follow-up.

“This is exactly how we want Rise to work. I could not have dreamed of such a great start for this movement which is picking up so much momentum. The train has left the station towards a greater good,” he added.

Looking for support groups

In the days following his diagnosis, Ashby scoured the internet for support groups for men in the UAE that addressed the disease, but his search came up empty. Determined to make a difference, he took matters into his own hands, spreading the word and forming a support group of his own.

Soon, he was surrounded by people offering their support. From Raw Coffee Company in Al Qouz that provided a free venue for the event, to volunteers building the website and marketing the initiative pro bono, the community rallied around him.

“I just started meeting people and they took it up from there. It was my initiative to have the idea, but it was not entirely my event. The people I have met have built it into something far more powerful than I could ever have imagined,” Ashby highlighted.

Amazed by the turn of events, Ashby shared:”I can't believe the extraordinary generosity and love of people I had never met before. We aim to become a library of information, offering a balanced view of treatment options and support, from traditional medicine to alternative therapies."

Fostering open conversations

Steve emphasised that prostate cancer is often a taboo subject among men, attacking their sense of identity and masculinity. "This disease is different from lung cancer or other cancers," he explained, noting: "It impacts a man's sense of being a man."

The group aims to break down these barriers by encouraging open conversations. "If we can help one man and his family, it's all worth it," he said. The Rise event series will also provide guidance on discussing the diagnosis with family, an often-overlooked aspect of dealing with prostate cancer.

Community support

One of the key speakers at the event was Tony Sului, a brain and mindset coach from MindMuscle. He said: "Cancer has a very personal significance in my life, having lost both of my grandparents to the disease.”

Natasha Virmani, a 25-year-old New Zealander, is also facing her own battle with kidney cancer. Having completed her schooling in Dubai, she was attending university in New Zealand when she was diagnosed nearly four years ago. Currently in Dubai in search of work opportunities, she heard of the Rise event from her father through a group chat for New Zealanders in the UAE.

"When I heard Steve's story, I knew I had to help. I told him I would take up any job which could be done while sitting down (for the event) as I would have immunotherapy in the morning on that day, " said Virmani, adding:“I hope this effort benefits other people facing similar issues."

Ashby's neighbour at the Desert Spring Village, Karel De Winter, also expressed his support for the initiative. "Steve is a great human being-the kind of neighbour you like to have. I was shocked to learn of his condition. Taking action to spread awareness can prevent much hardship and is a noble thing to do,” De Winter said.

Always moving forward

Despite his diagnosis, Ashby remains a beacon of hope and determination. "I'm treating this like a major project, rather than focusing on my own situation. "It's about bringing people together, offering a balanced view of treatment options, and helping men navigate the emotional journey," he said.

As part of his determination to live a normal life, he keeps his mind and body in shape by cycling more than 150km every week. He follows a balanced diet and does meditation and visualisation.

“The doctors said I may have only a few more years to live. But that's nowhere near enough time! I'm determined to make it to 100 years,” he said with optimism.

