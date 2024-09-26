Currys Hires Red Consultancy For Six-Figure UK Consumer Account

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Currys, the UK's largest retailer, has handed its six-figure retained consumer communications account to Red Consultancy, after a competitive pitch.



With a remit to run the retailer's day-to-day press office, as well as big campaign moments, the partnership kicked off this summer. The account had been held by MSL since July 2023; before that, M&C Saatchi Talk was the incumbent for 15 years.



Red is tasked with bringing the retailer's expertise, product range and“playful” brand tone to life across its consumer communications in the UK to enable it to stand out in a crowded sector, ahead of the peak Black Friday and Christmas season.



Currys senior social media and PR manager Ryan Todd said:“We have a clear mission to help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of communication to help our customers stay connected, productive, fit, clean, healthy, and entertained. The Red team really impressed us with their creativity, rigour and knowledge of the media.”



The account will be led by

Red consumer MD Danny Whatmough, who added:“The Currys brand promise and product range is more relevant than ever. When you combine that with their bold and brave approach to comms you get an amazing opportunity for comms storytelling – and the potential for a lot of fun along the way. Our expertise working across high street giants and leading consumer tech brands means we're able to hit the ground running ahead of what's going to be a very busy Q4.”



Currys joins Marks & Spencer, McDonald's, Uswitch, Huawei and PlayStation on Red's retail and consumer tech roster.

