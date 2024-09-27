FM: Occupation Government Seeks Escalation In West Bank, Conditions Could Get More Dangerous
9/27/2024 11:02:59 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, emphasized that if the Israeli government
is permitted to carry out its increasingly harsh actions against the Palestinians in the West bank
and the holy sites, the situation could get worse.
In a press conferences
held during the high-level week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
only spoke in terms of war, had disregarded the advice of the international community, and had started a conflict in Lebanon.
He made the point that the occupation administration wants things to go worse in the West Bank, and that if things get worse, there is a greater chance of a regional conflict because the Arab and Islamic worlds place a great deal of significance on the holy sites.
He made the argument that if the radical Israeli government is not been stopped, the area will plunge into disaster and Israel's destiny will be in jeopardy.
