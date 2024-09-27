PDP Has Faced Worse Than Hurriyat: Parra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People's Party (PDP) leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra believes that the party will play a pivotal role in the formation of Jammu & Kashmir. He said the PDP is not fighting against any party but rather against the“severe crackdown” imposed by the central government.

In an interview, Waheed expressed confidence that similar to 2002, the PDP will surprise everyone and be crucial in determining the next government in Jammu & Kashmir. He said the party aims to preserve democratic spaces for the people of Kashmir, rather than promoting militancy or separatism.

How do you view PDP's existence before and after Article 370 abrogation as many believe the party is now fighting for survival?

The people of Baramulla have been with the PDP since 2002. They surprised everyone with their support from north to south in 2014, a scenario shaped by (the party founder) Mufti (Muhammad Sayeed) Sahab. This time, too, we remain optimistic and hopeful that the PDP will surprise everyone again.

Why has PDP distanced itself from an alliance with NC, despite both being prominent regional parties opposing Delhi's policies in Kashmir?

After the abrogation of Article 370, every party has been fighting for survival; it was a direct assault on Kashmir's identity. The PDP faced immense pressure, resulting in a split after August 5, 2019, when around 40 of our leaders, including MLAs and ministers, left. No other party faced such targeted actions as the PDP did. Only (the party president) Mehbooba (Mufti) Ji continued to speak out against these challenges.

Is there a possibility of a post-poll alliance, particularly with the National Conference?

Before August 5, 2019, we advocated for unity, even within PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration). Mehbooba Ji pushed for a unified stance, and (National Conference president) Farooq (Abdullah( Sahab was elected chairman of the alliance. However, during the DDC elections, the NC was unwilling to share seats with us, despite our unconditional support. In this assembly election, they neither discussed seat sharing nor recognised the PDP as a significant player. The reality is that the PDP has faced a crackdown while other parties remained untouched. Our decisions on alliances will be based on who aligns most closely with our manifesto.

Why is the PDP often seen attacking NC, despite both facing challenges from the central government?

We didn't start this. NC's leadership targeted the PDP first, which compelled us to respond. If a party blames you, a reaction is expected.

What is your response to Ram Madhav's claims that PDP and NC support militancy?

Those are his personal views. National politics often revolves around Kashmir, and figures like him blame Pakistan, Hurriyat, militancy and even mainstream parties. The PDP is here to promote constitutional and democratic spaces. We want Kashmiris to abandon violence, but they must have democratic avenues, fair elections and equal participation in the political process. The split within the PDP is part of a broader crackdown, and our struggle is against the government's actions, not against NC.

NC and Jamaat have visible cadres, but PDP's ground presence seems diminished. Why is that?

The PDP has faced a deliberate split, losing 40 members. Post-August 5, 2019, three parties were formed from the PDP, yet none gained significant traction. While we were targeted through government crackdowns and legal actions, we are not contesting against NC, but they've chosen to challenge us. If our cadre isn't visible, it raises questions about why the government worked so hard to divide us.

What is PDP's stance on Jamaat-e-Islami's participation in elections? Will they cut into the party's vote base?

We've always had sympathy for Jamaat. While they never voted openly, we want their ban to be revoked and their leaders released from detention. Exclusion from the democratic process, as seen in 1987, is not what we advocate.

What message do you have for those who consider PDP a sinking ship?

The people will respond to that. The PDP is not fighting against anyone; we are resisting a severe crackdown, including actions under UAPA, PSA, ED and NIA. The PDP has faced challenges greater than even Hurriyat. Mehbooba Ji's house was taken, and she faced legal notices that hindered her ability to perform Hajj-no other party faced such measures.

Your Lok Sabha campaign was perceived as soft. Do you think this impacted core voters?

Our message reached the people, and we were satisfied with our position, securing second place. However, the crackdown on the PDP did impact us, splitting our votes and cadre due to external pressures.

Why couldn't the party prevent the split during the assembly elections?

Some left due to mandate issues, but the post-August 5 split was different. When lives are at risk and legal notices are served, it's challenging to retain members. I was jailed for three years on NIA charges related to terrorism, which affected many.

What's your assessment of the ongoing assembly polls?

I won't give specific numbers, but the PDP will play a key role in government formation. Just like in 2002, we will surprise everyone and be crucial in deciding the next government in Jammu & Kashmir.

Would the PDP consider an alliance with BJP or NC if necessary for government formation?

The party will decide the next move. Mehbooba Ji's stance on the BJP is clear, and we will support those who share our interests and values for Kashmir.

