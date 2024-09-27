Phase-III: 2.59 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots In Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bandipora- District Bandipora is all set to go for on October 1, during the third and final phase of General to the Legislative Assembly, with over 2.59 lakh voters eligible to exercise their right to franchise across the district.

The district comprises three Assembly Constituencies namely Sonawari, Bandipore and Gurez, with a total of 2,59,893 voters including 1,32,679 male 1,27,208 female and 6 third gender voters.

To facilitate the voters, Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 312 polling stations, 46 as urban polling stations and 266 rural polling stations for smooth and hassle free electoral participation in the district.

Among all the three Assembly Constituencies of the district, 14-Sonawari Assembly Constituency has the highest number of 1,21,276 registered voters, comprising 61,473 males, 59,799 females, and 4 transgender voters. A total of 137 polling stations are spread across this constituency with 23 urban and 114 rural, ensuring that every registered voter has opportunity to participate in democratic process

15-Bandipora AC comes next with a voter population of 1,16,326, among which 59,483 are male, 56,841 female and 2 third gender voters. To facilitate the voters, 144 polling stations have been established in the constituency; 23 as urban polling stations and 121 rural polling stations.

16-Gurez Assembly Constituency comes last with 22,291 registered voters; 11,723 male and 10,568 female. To ensure a smooth electoral process, 31 rural polling stations have been established across the constituency.

The District Administration has completed all necessary preparations to ensure a fair and transparent election. Adequate measures have been taken to ensure accessibility, security and smooth operations at all polling stations across all constituencies.

As per the guidelines of the ECI, every polling station is equipped with required infrastructure and has taken measures to guarantee the safety and accessibility of voters, especially women, elderly voters, and persons with disabilities, to facilitate a hassle-free voting experience. Additionally, 12 model polling stations have been established across the district; one pink polling station, one green polling station, one blue polling station, and one red polling station in each AC.

Currently, a number of voter awareness programmes are underway in various parts of the district to generate interest among the electorate regarding the importance of exercising their franchise and to maximize the voter turnout.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm in the district.