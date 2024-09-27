Taiwan Recorded Approach Of 41 Aircraft And 6 Ships Of People's Republic Of China
By Alimat Aliyeva
The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 41 aircraft
and 6 ships of the People's Liberation army of China (PLA) to the
island during the day, Azernews reports.
As indicated in the document, 32 aircraft crossed the median
line of the Taiwan Strait, entered the air defense identification
zone in the northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of
the island.
In response, the Taiwanese army deployed aircraft, ships, and
ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to track targets.
