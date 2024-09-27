Taiwan Recorded Approach Of 41 Aircraft And 6 Ships Of People's Republic Of China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The of Taiwan recorded the approach of 41 aircraft and 6 ships of the People's Liberation of China (PLA) to the island during the day, Azernews reports.

As indicated in the document, 32 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entered the air defense identification zone in the northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the island.

In response, the Taiwanese army deployed aircraft, ships, and ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to track targets.