Lin's Courtyard House By Kevin Yang Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lin's Courtyard House

Exceptional Custom Retirement Home in Taiwan Recognized for Outstanding Design and Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lin's Courtyard House by Kevin Yang as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the custom retirement home located in the traditional Hakka settlement of Meinong, Kaohsiung, Taiwan.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence in space utilization, material selection, functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. Lin's Courtyard House serves as an exemplary model for the interior design industry, showcasing how thoughtful design can enhance the quality of life for its inhabitants while preserving cultural heritage and adapting to local climates.Designed for a retiring couple, Lin's Courtyard House draws inspiration from traditional Asian three-section courtyard dwellings, seamlessly integrating with its environment. The 1,000-square-meter property features carefully selected materials, including stone tiles, clay roof tiling, steel, glass panels, and local red screen blocks, creating a harmonious blend of textures and elements that reflect the region's character.The Bronze A' Design Award for Lin's Courtyard House serves as a testament to Kevin Yang's dedication to creating spaces that not only meet the functional needs of its occupants but also foster a sense of belonging and connection to the surrounding community. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand and contribute to the ongoing evolution of interior design standards.About Kevin YangKevin Yang is an accomplished Architecture and Interior Designer based in Taiwan. With nearly 30 years of experience in the design field, he has taken on a diverse range of projects in both the commercial and private residential sectors. Kevin's passion lies in creating custom homes that encourage relationships within households and positively impact the lives of his clients. His educational background from Washington State University in the USA and professional experience in San Francisco have equipped him with a unique perspective and skill set to tackle challenges in the Asian market.About ChangebyDesignThe Courtyard House was commissioned by Mr. and Mrs. Lin, a retired couple who had long dreamed of building their retirement home. The project began with a collaborative search for the perfect site and evolved into a design that reflects Mr. Lin's passion for collecting antique swords and his love for drawing. As a part-time artist and former cake factory owner, Mr. Lin appreciates the beauty in raw and rough textures that age gracefully over time. The design team at ChangebyDesign worked closely with the couple to create a home that not only meets their retirement needs but also embodies their unique tastes and interests.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly skilled and innovative designs that demonstrate professional execution and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that acknowledges the creativity, ingenuity, and expertise of the designers behind these distinguished works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, companies, manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. Winning an A' Design Award provides global recognition and increased status within the competitive design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.