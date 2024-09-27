Clashes Resume Between Afghan Taliban And Pakistani Forces In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to residents in Nangarhar on Friday, September 27, clashes between Pakistani border guards and the have resumed in the Goshteh district of the province. So far, neither side has officially commented on the confrontation.

There is currently no information available regarding casualties or damages resulting from the conflict.

This clash comes after residents of the Goshteh district in Nangarhar and Kunar Khas in Kunar province reported on Thursday that Pakistani border forces and the Taliban had engaged in a skirmish over the of a border post.

Reports indicate that after the clash, the Pakistani military launched missile strikes on border villages in these districts.

According to local sources, the Taliban intended to build a checkpoint in the“Anargi Ghashi” area of Goshteh district, but this was opposed by the Pakistani army, leading to the conflict between the two sides.

The ongoing skirmishes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border highlight the ongoing tensions between the two sides, with both attempting to assert control over the border regions. The lack of formal responses from either party only adds to the uncertainty and raises concerns about potential escalation.

The unresolved border disputes, coupled with military actions like missile strikes and checkpoint confrontations, pose a serious threat to the stability of the region. If these tensions continue without diplomatic resolution, they may further destabilize the already volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan border area, impacting the local population's safety and security.

