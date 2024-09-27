(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2024 Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2024 are summarized below. I. Production

1. Domestic Production Mazda's domestic production volume in August 2024 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles. [Domestic production of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 14,220 units (down 39.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,748 units (up 43.9%) CX-90: 6,406 units (down 0.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2024 increased 18.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2024]

CX-50: 11,145 units (up 52.8% year on year) CX-30: 10,570 units (up 3.5%) MAZDA2: 6,219 units (up 94.2%)

II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in August 2024 decreased 18.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,753 units (up 17.6% year on year) CX-5: 1,709 units (down 19.4%) CX-30: 1,170 units (down 10.1%)

III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in August 2024 decreased 15.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 18,657 units (down 27.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,668 units (up 31.5%) CX-90: 6,519 units (down 11.6%)

IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in August 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 30,881 units (up 6.1% year on year) CX-30: 18,666 units (up 16.3%) MAZDA3: 13,158 units (down 19.5%)

