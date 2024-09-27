Qatar Affirms Importance Of International Coordination In Facing Terrorism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) at the roundtable on addressing key challenges in counterterrorism in Africa" held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Qatar's delegation was led by the of State at the of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

In his address to the meeting, HE Dr. Al Khulaifi emphasized that the State of Qatar values the forum's added contribution in promoting a long-term strategic approach to addressing the challenges posed by terrorism and violent extremism. He praised the forums progress over the past years, particularly in developing framework documents for good practices and guidelines in several key areas to enhance national capacities, strategies, and plans.



Qatar calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Qatar pledges additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza Israeli occupation forces destroy 5,000 tourist facilities in Gaza since beginning of aggression

Read Also

His Excellency also welcomed the plans of the forums five working groups for the next two years and praised the efforts made through initiatives by forum members in emerging areas of concern. Additionally, he highlighted the State of Qatars role as a founding country and participant in managing the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), to which the State of Qatar has made significant financial contributions.

His Excellency stressed that combating the threat of terrorism, which affects all nations, requires broad international coordination. He called for efforts to be aligned with the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, encouraging the forum to cooperate with the UNs Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, especially through the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism. He noted that the State of Qatar renewed its strategic partnership with the office this year and remains its largest supporter for strategic initiatives and successful programs.

His Excellency urged for a comprehensive approach to eradicating terrorism, which includes necessary security efforts. He emphasized the State of Qatars active membership in arrangements such as the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and its bilateral and multilateral security cooperation.

His Excellency further stressed the importance of evaluating the multifaceted and evolving nature of the threat and addressing the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism, noting that studies and reports confirm that terrorist groups exploit conflicts and other factors contributing to instability, with some of the most lethal terrorist groups increasingly active in Africa.

His Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment as an international partner to supporting African countries in addressing key challenges, especially counterterrorism. He highlighted the State of Qatars efforts to provide assistance and initiatives that address the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism, including supporting peace, stability, and conflict resolution, which are fertile grounds for extremism. His Excellency added that the State of Qatar also supports education, employment, and improved living conditions, as well as recovery from disasters, efforts carried out by Qatari organizations such as Education Above All and Silatech, which focus many of their activities on Africa.

Recognizing the importance of multilateral cooperation for effective, integrated responses to complex challenges in Africa, His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar participated in the high-level African meeting on counterterrorism held in Abuja this year and supported the event.

His Excellency added that, through its partnership with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the State of Qatar also supports many of its global programs and initiatives, a significant portion of which focus on capacity building and technical assistance in African countries to improve their abilities to counter the various aspects of the terrorist threat. His Excellency also renewed the State of Qatar's support for the UN joint call for counterterrorism efforts in Africa and was involved in its launch during the UN High-Level Counter-Terrorism Week.

His Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatars condemnation of all acts of terrorism, regardless of motives, perpetrators, time, or place. He reiterated Qatar's commitment to relevant international and regional agreements and its active role in forums such as this one to eliminate terrorism.