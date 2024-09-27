AMAZON DRIVERS AT DBK4 FACILITY IN NEW YORK JOIN TEAMSTERS UNION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Amazon Workers Across All Eight of DBK4's DSP Facilities in Queens, NY Demand Amazon Recognize Their Teamsters Union

Amazon drivers across all eight of the company's Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) operating out of Amazon's DBK4 facility in Queens, N.Y., today formed a union with the Teamsters. In a "March on the Boss" rally, hundreds of workers announced that the majority of drivers at DBK4 have signed authorization cards to organize with the Teamsters Union and demanded recognition as one bargaining unit.



Today's announcement comes just one week after Amazon drivers across three of DBK4's DSPs joined the Teamsters , showing growing momentum at DBK4 and the historic union drive of Amazon drivers and warehouse workers at facilities nationwide.

"Amazon drivers in Queens are showing what it means to be a Teamster by standing up to one of the world's biggest corporate bullies and demanding fair treatment and a voice on the job," said Wasun Wilson, an Amazon delivery driver at DBK4. "From New York, to Illinois, to California, the power that Amazon workers are building is palpable and leaving Amazon with no other options but to meet workers at the table and negotiate the pay, benefits, and working conditions that we deserve."



For over a year, the Queens-based drivers have been organizing for better working conditions and fair pay, including walking off the job

last December against Amazon's union-busting tactics and unfair labor practices. The drivers have been outspoken in their demands for consistent schedules, properly maintained trucks, and reasonable workloads.



"Dreams don't work unless you do. So we have to work and strive for what we want! I've been an Amazon driver for years, and it doesn't get any easier-in fact, in the last year, it's gotten a lot harder, with longer hours, more packages and hotter conditions," said Jeffrey Arias, a DBK4 driver. "That's why I organized and why I'm proud to be a Teamster. Amazon drivers like me are the face of Amazon. We're the workers delivering your packages to your door. We're the faces and names that you know. It's time Amazon stops treating us as disposable and creates a space where we can discuss grievances in an equitable way. We need a fair and livable wage and affordable medical care."



Across the country, Amazon drivers are organizing in droves in a fight for better pay, safe working conditions, and a voice on the job, including Amazon Teamsters from Palmdale

and Skokie , who are currently on strike and extending their picket lines to facilities across

the country . Earlier this month, in response to growing pressure by Amazon workers organizing with the Teamsters, the company announced raises for Amazon drivers

and Amazon warehouse workers.



Last month, Palmdale drivers secured a monumental victory when National Labor Relations Board Region 31 made a determination that Amazon is a joint employer of its DSP drivers , and therefore has a legal duty to recognize and bargain with the Teamsters. This determination sets a major precedent and is expected to extend to Amazon drivers who unionize nationwide. The Queens-based drivers are the first to publicly announce their organizing at a new facility and demand recognition following the historic NLRB decision. As momentum builds, all eyes are turning to the nearly 280,000 Amazon drivers across the country.

"Amazon's success in e-commerce depends on the tireless efforts of us delivery drivers, who ensure that packages reach doorsteps swiftly and efficiently. Despite being the backbone of this trillion-dollar operation, we face low wages, grueling schedules, and limited benefits. We deserve better pay, fair working conditions, and a voice in the decisions that affect our livelihoods. As Teamsters, we are building worker power to win the respect, rights, and protections we rightfully deserve," said Lamont Hopewell, a DBK4 driver.



