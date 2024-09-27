Catholic Charities Network To Provide Relief To Hurricane Helene Survivors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene brings devastating, life-threatening conditions to communities across the Southeast, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S., has launched a dedicated disaster relief donation campaign . All funds raised will assist those displaced or suffering because of the storm.



To make a gift today in support of families and individuals whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Helene, please visit the CCUSA Hurricane Helene relief donation page . One hundred percent of all donations will be allocated to local Catholic Charities agencies, which will provide critical relief - including shelter, food and other humanitarian aid - to members of their communities. Gifts can also be made by texting "Hurricane" to 20406.



Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, and the storm continues to wreak havoc as it moves north. Dangerously powerful winds and record storm surges have driven thousands from their homes, and millions have lost power. Tragically, at least three people have died.



CCUSA and its member agencies around the country have a long history of rapidly mobilizing following disasters not only to meet the immediate

needs but also to provide critical, long-term support to communities as they rebuild. Every year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of concerned donors, the Catholic Charities network responds to roughly 60 disasters, from hurricanes and tornadoes to fires and floods.



"Hurricane Helene is one of the most dangerous storms to hit the United States in years, and we won't know the full extent of the damage for some time," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "As always, the staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities agencies are springing into action to bring comfort and hope to their neighbors in need. Please join us in providing critical support to the immediate and long-term relief efforts."



To support survivors of Hurricane Helene, make a gift today .



A member of Caritas Internationalis, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the membership office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. CCUSA's members provide help and create hope for more than 15 million people a year regardless of religious, social or economic backgrounds. To learn more about CCUSA, please visit our website at

CatholicCharitiesUSA

or contact Kevin Brennan, Vice President for Media Relations and Executive Communications, at

[email protected] .

SOURCE Catholic Charities USA

