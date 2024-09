VHAI - Vocodia Announces Customer Commitment To $2.4M Budget For Conversational AI Solution And Related $1 Strike Price

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocodia (OTCMKTS: VHAI), Vocodia Holdings yesterday announced the appointment of John Tabacco, a nationally recognized cable TV host, fintech innovator, and strategist, as the Chairman of Political and Media. Mr.

Tabacco will spearhead Vocodia's strategic initiatives aimed at monetizing the convergence of politics, digital media, and AI technology.

In conjunction with yesterday's appointment press release, Mr. Tabacco announced that Vocodia has recently completed successful pilot testing and market analysis, leading to the acquisition of its first major customer, which has committed to spending

$2.4 million

over the next 12 months on Vocodia's AI-driven solutions.

"I have not seen a better platform than Vocodia AI to implement the innovations I envision for media and politics," Mr. Tabacco added. "My compensation structure is heavily tied to

Vocodia's success, with a significant portion tied to a $1 strike price. I am confident we will innovate, disrupt,

monetize, and create substantial shareholder value."

About

Vocodia

Vocodia specializes in delivering AI-driven call center solutions that improve customer engagement, reduce operational costs, and drive revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, Vocodia enables organizations across various sectors to streamline their communication processes and boost their bottom line.

For more information, please visit

.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit:

.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Vocodia Holdings (VHAI)

