Supercharge Productivity, Creativity And Fitness With All-New Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series And Galaxy Fit3, Now Available In Singapore

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 - Singapore announced the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE , Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit3 in Singapore.



The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-order in Singapore, bringing Samsung's premium mobile experiences and Galaxy AI to more users. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit3 will be available in Singapore from 10 October 2024.



'We are bringing the Galaxy AI experience to more consumers with the introduction of the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series. With Galaxy AI, users will be able to explore new ways to communicate, express their creativity and boost their productivity in their daily routines,' said Ronnie Ng, Head of Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Singapore . 'The Galaxy ecosystem is also expanding to provide Galaxy users with an easier way to track their health. The new Galaxy Fit3 features Samsung's advanced health monitoring tools to keep users on track with their wellness journey.'

Galaxy S24 FE: Local Availability and Pricing Details







Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-order in Singapore, at the following:



Samsung Experience Stores

Samsung Online Store

Samsung Official Stores on Lazada , Shopee and iShopChangi

Major Consumer Electronics & IT Stores (Gain City , Courts , Challenger , Best Denki , Harvey Norman )



Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy S24 FE will receive their device from 3 October 2024 onwards. The Galaxy S24 FE will also be available for pre-launch purchase via telecommunication operators (M1 , Singtel , StarHub ) from 3 October 2024 onwards.



From 27 September to 9 October 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Stores, telecommunication operators, and major consumer electronics & IT stores can enjoy the following pre-launch special1:



Up to $150 Overtrade Bonus2

$100 Samsung e-voucher3

50% off their 2-year Samsung Care+ purchase (worth $71)4



The respective recommended retail prices for the Galaxy S24 FE are as follow:



Model



Colour



Built-in Memory 5



RRP



(including GST)



Galaxy S24 FE



Blue, Graphite, Mint



512GB



$1,208



256GB6



$1,028





The following Galaxy S24 FE accessories will also be available to complement the device:



Accessory



Colour



RRP



(including GST)



Galaxy S24 FE Wallet Case



Black, White, Mint, Blue



$68



Galaxy S24 FE Standing Grip Case



Blue Black, Gray, Yellow



$68



Galaxy S24 FE Silicone Case



Black, Gray, Yellow, Mint, Blue



$48



Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Case



Yellow, Red



$58



Galaxy S24 FE Clear Case



-



$38



Galaxy S24 FE Anti-Reflecting Film



-



$38



Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card Smiley







$18



Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card Powerpuff Girls







$18



Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card Minions







$18



Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card Batman







$18







For more information, please visit here .



Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Local Availability and Pricing Details









Galaxy Tab S10

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in Singapore from 10 October 2024, at the following:



Samsung Experience Stores

Samsung Online Store

Telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel, StarHub)

Samsung Official Stores on Lazada, Shopee and iShopChangi

Major Consumer Electronics & IT Stores (Gain City, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, Harvey Norman)



From 10 October to 8 November 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S10 Series via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Stores, telecommunication operators and major consumer electronics & IT stores will receive the following launch promo bundle7:



Book Cover Keyboard Slim with Galaxy AI Key (worth $321 for Tab S10 Ultra and $260 for Tab S10+)

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB MicroSD Card (worth $44)

50% off 2-year Samsung Care+ (worth $105)

Up to $250 Overtrade Bonus8



The respective recommended retail prices for the Galaxy Tab S10 Series are as follow:

Model



Colour



Built-in Memory 9



RRP



(including GST)



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (5G)



Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver



256GB



$1,905



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)



Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver



256GB



$1,704



Galaxy Tab S10+ (5G)



Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver



256GB



$1,603



Galaxy Tab S10+ (WiFi)



Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver



256GB



$1,401





The following Galaxy Tab S10 Series accessories will also be available to complement the device:



Accessory



Device



Colour



RRP



(including GST)



Book Cover Keyboard



(Galaxy AI Key)



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra



Black, White



$563



Galaxy Tab S10+



Black, White



$371



Book Cover Keyboard Slim



(Galaxy AI Key)



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra



Black



$321



Galaxy Tab S10+



Black



$260



Smart Book Cover



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra



Black, Blue, Orange, White



$180



Galaxy Tab S10+



Black, Blue, Orange, White



$159







For more information, please visit here .

Galaxy Fit3: Local Availability and Pricing Details









Galaxy Fit3

The new Galaxy Fit3 leverages Samsung's advanced health monitoring technology to inspire more users to feel their best and adopt a healthier lifestyle. With an all-new design, the Galaxy Fit3 helps users work out smarter, understand their health better and enjoy an enhanced connected experience.

Key features include:



Up to 13 days on a single charge, for users to worry less about the battery life and focus more on everyday fitness.

Sleek and lightweight design, featuring a large 1.6-inch display and a slim aluminium body, as light as 18.5g, that won't weight you down or get in your way during workouts.

Stay workout-ready, no matter where, with 5ATM and IP68 ratings to face raindrops or dust10.

Comfortable fit for users to wear throughout the night for sleep tracking to discover details about sleep stages, snoring and blood oxygen.

Track over 100 different workouts, with the ability to automatically detect and track popular exercises such as running, elliptical, rowing machine, and pool swim.

Safety features, such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, to help users get the medical attention they need in a timely manner.

As part of a connected Galaxy ecosystem, users can utilise the Galaxy Fit3, not only as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote11, but also to play and control media when paired with their Galaxy device.





The Galaxy Fit3 will be available exclusively online in Singapore from 10 October 2024, Thursday , on the Samsung Online Store and selected retailers.



From 10 October to 8 November 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy Fit3 will receive a complimentary Galaxy Fit Sports Band (worth $17).



The respective recommended retail prices for the Galaxy Fit3 are as follow:

Model



Colour



RRP



(including GST)



Galaxy Fit3



Gray, Silver, Pink Gold



$88





For more information, please visit here .

Total Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+ Coverage



Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series with Samsung Care+.

Samsung Care+ offers consumers a worry-free total care service, 24/7 dedicated remote support via the Samsung Hotline and Live Chat, 50% savings on out-of-warranty repairs12, Extended Warranty13 and more.



Consumers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series will be able to enjoy 50% off 2-years Samsung Care+ at $71 and $105 respectively.

Visit to learn more about Samsung Care+.

Trade Up: Easy Trade-in with Great Value



The Samsung Trade Up Programme14 makes it easier for consumers to own the Galaxy devices. Consumers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series can trade-in their eligible devices15 at Samsung Experience Stores and online to receive additional Overtrade Bonus16 on top of the regular trade-in amount.

Consumers can visit to learn more about the Samsung Trade Up Programme.

0% Instalment Payment Plan



Consumers can also enjoy 0% instalment payment plan if they choose to pay with UOB and OCBC credit cards on the Samsung Online Store for the new Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit317. UOB cardholders will be able to enjoy 0% instalment payment plan of up to 24 months, and OCBC cardholders will be able to enjoy 0% instalment payment plan of up to 36 months.

0% instalment payment plan is also available at Samsung Experience Stores with selected credit cards.

Terms and conditions apply.



Galaxy Wraps for Galaxy S24 FE @ Selected Samsung Experience Stores

From 3 October onwards, consumers who purchase the new Galaxy S24 FE at Samsung Experience Stores (VivoCity and Changi Airport Terminal 2 Departure Hall), can get their device personalised with a free Galaxy Wrap.

Samsung Singapore has partnered with local print studio, Tatsu Maker Works (@tatsumakerworks ) and students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts Singapore to create seven Singapore-exclusive Galaxy Wraps designs for Galaxy S24 FE users to choose from.









Galaxy Wraps

Free Galaxy Wraps will also be available for consumers who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy S24 Series at selected Samsung Experience Store.

Galaxy Wraps features a high-quality sticker that is easy to apply and remove, bringing more fuss-free personalisation options to users. For more information, visit the Samsung Experience Store at VivoCity and Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Departure Hall).



All company, product and service names, trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



Hashtag: #Samsung The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at



.



Samsung Singapore

