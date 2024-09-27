Free Health Checks By NMC Healthcare This World Heart Day

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM

Cardiovascular (CVD) remains a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming over 20.5 million lives annually. Early detection, awareness and simple life-style changes can help prevent 80 per cent of these premature CVD deaths.

Thus, in recognition of World Heart Day, NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, is offering free checks to UAE residents on September 29, at select malls and community shopping centres across the country.

The free health checks are part of NMC's commitment to join the global call to raise awareness about heart health and accelerate actions to prevent, detect and manage cardiovascular diseases.

UAE residents can visit the NMC kiosks during designated hours to receive a basic health screening, which includes tests for blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurements. No appointments are necessary.

David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: "Global health days provide an excellent platform to raise awareness, foster understanding, and mobilise support for critical health issues, and we at NMC are dedicated to drive that positive change. We welcome each one of you to undergo these health screenings at our kiosks on this World Heart Day and commit to prioritising your health."

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on September 29:

Abu Dhabi

. Khalidiya Mall from 10am – 4pm

. Al Forsan Mall from 1pm – 9pm

. Yas Mall from 10am – 10pm

. Bawabat Al Sharq Mall from 1pm – 10pm



Al Ain

. Al Ain Mall from 5pm – 9pm



Dubai

. NMC Royal Hospital DIP from 9am – 9pm

. Lulu Hypermarket Al Qusais from 9am – 6pm



Sharjah

. NMC Medical Centre, Buhairah Corniche from 5pm – 10pm

. NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah from 9am – 4pm



Ajman

. NMC Medical Centre from 5pm – 10pm



Ras Al-Khaimah

. NMC Royal Medical Centre from 5pm – 10pm

