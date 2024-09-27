Qatar Participates In Second Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar joined the second edition of the Gulf-Azerbaijan Economic Forum, held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, from 25 to 26 September, under the theme 'Sustainability - Investments - Partnerships'.

The Qatari delegation was led by Undersecretary of the of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki. In addition, several officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Azerbaijan, as well as a group of businessmen, attended the forum.

During his speech, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the importance of the forum in strengthening trade, economic, and investment relations between the Gulf countries and Azerbaijan. His Excellency highlighted the potential for collaboration in food security, renewable energy, industry, logistics, and transportation sectors, offering investment opportunities to support sustainable development and boost trade between the two sides.

His Excellency also praised the strong relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, noting Qatar's hosting of the third Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan last April, which aimed to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between these countries.

The Undersecretary, addressed Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, which focuses on developing priority sectors such as low-carbon metals production and renewable energy.

The forum included panel discussions on renewable energy, water and electricity, transportation, and logistics, in addition to strategic partnerships between the Gulf countries and Azerbaijan in the fields of agriculture, food security, and food industries.

Additionally, the forum featured field visits to several economic and industrial zones in Baku, along with bilateral meetings between GCC and Azerbaijani business leaders to explore potential collaborations and investment opportunities.