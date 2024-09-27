Qatar Foundation Emphasises Need For Equity In Precision Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The global importance of making precision healthcare open to all has been spotlighted by Qatar Foundation and the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in New York, on the sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.

In a Qatar-hosted session titled 'Precision for All: The Role of International Partnerships', the nation's efforts and ambitions in the field of precision health were outlined to an international audience including scientists, academics, policy experts, and health leaders.

Speaking at the session, of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, said:“As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, we are implementing a strategy to refocus healthcare towards delivering precision health. Genomic sequencing and genetic screening programmes are currently an integral part of our research agenda and the healthcare system.

“The infrastructure we have established in this field benefits researchers from within and outside Qatar to discover new genes and uncover new disease mechanisms, paving the way for the advancement of biology and medicine, and the discovery of new treatments.“Qatar Precision Healthcare Institute has mapped the Qatari and broader Arab genome, identifying unique variants related to disease causes and pharmacogenomics.“These biological samples are stored in a biobank, and this data is currently being applied to provide precision healthcare services in Qatar. And the integration of whole genome sequencing and other omics technologies into Sidra Medicine's newborn screening programme is contributing to the early diagnosis of rare diseases.

“We recognise the immense potential for health, wellbeing, and economic benefits in shifting our focus from disease treatment to prevention. Achieving this transformation requires strong global partnerships to enhance healthcare outcomes and make preventative care a cornerstone of medical practice worldwide.”

Dr. Al Kuwari called on scientists, specialists, thought leaders, and experts to collaborate in realising the full potential of precision health, both in Qatar and beyond.

The session was attended by over 100 people and was moderated by Dr. Hilal Lashuel, Research, Development, and Innovation Adviser to the Chairperson's Office and Executive Director of Research, Development and Innovation at Qatar Foundation (QF).

Dr. Lashuel highlighted that more than 80 percent of the genetic data used in research and to develop drugs comes only from people of European descent, which means the vast majority of the world's population - especially those from Africa, Middle East, Asia and Latin America - remain underrepresented in genomic studies.

“This limits our ability to understanding genetic diversity and how it impacts health and disease in other groups,” he said.“If a population is underrepresented in research today, it will be under served by the precision health solutions of tomorrow.

“Developing diagnostics and therapies based on data from only one population or ancestry risks reinforcing existing health inequalities and leaving large segments behind.”