(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, today announced entry into an agreement with Nordic Tower AB, a distributor of and marketer of smoke products, as part of its ongoing expansion into the European market. Under the partnership, Nordic Tower will become the exclusive distributor of Flora's Vessel Brand throughout Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, ensuring a strong and effective entry into the Nordic region. The agreement positions Flora to meet the growing demand for cannabis accessories in the European market.

“Our collaboration with Nordic Tower is an important step in Flora's global strategy. The Nordic region represents a vibrant and expanding market for Vessel, and with Nordic Tower's proven expertise and market reach, we are confident that Vessel will become a leading brand in this part of the world. Our goal is to have Vessel accessible in every country where regulations permit,” said Flora CEO Clifford Starke.

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN