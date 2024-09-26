Czechia's Top Diplomat Calls Not To Fall For Putin's Nuclear Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin amended the doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in order to intimidate Ukraine's allies, but these intimidations should not be heeded.

This was stated by the Czech of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky, via X , reports Ukrinform.

Lipavsky noted that threats to the world involving nuclear weapons have been a "cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda".

"Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation. Let's not fall for it," urged Lipavsky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, speaking before the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence, announced the introduction of clarifications in determining the preconditions for the use of nuclear weapons. This is about expanding the range of states and military alliances that are targeted by Russia's nuclear deterrence. The list of military threats that may be neutralized by nuclear weapons was also supplemented.

The EU said Putin's latest nuclear threats voiced against non-nuclear states will not change the EU's stance on continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's latest moves as regards its nuclear doctrine“totally irresponsible”.

