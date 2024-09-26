DJ Newmark Joins Legendary Hip-Hop Group The Funky Bunch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Funky Bunch with DJ Newmark

DJ Newmark with FB gear

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant addition to their lineup, The Funky Bunch announces the integration of DJ Newmark, also known as Edward Alexander Jr ., into the legendary ensemble. Best recognized in the entertainment circles as“The Legendary Throwback King,” DJ Newmark brings a rich history of musical prowess to a group celebrated for its influential sound and dynamic performances.Formed initially in 1991 and led by the renowned Marky Mark (Mark Wahlberg), The Funky Bunch achieved rapid fame with their unique blend of beats and rhymes, securing a Grammy nomination and achieving Platinum status early in their career. After a hiatus in the mid-1990s, the group is now composed of original members Scottie Gee (Scott Ross), HB (Hector Barros), Terry (Terry Yancey), and the newest addition, DJ Newmark.This reunion sparks a new chapter for The Funky Bunch, promising the release of fresh music that aims to captivate both old fans and new listeners. The group has been actively performing on prominent tours with MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice, showcasing their enduring appeal through vibrant stage presence and robust vocal performances.The forthcoming project features an exciting roster of collaborations with renowned artists such as Money B & Young Hump of Digital Underground, Sisqo of Dru Hill, Jase4Real of Soul For Real, Mark Calderon of Color Me Bad, and Garfield Bright of Shai. These collaborations are anticipated to blend nostalgic sounds with contemporary influences, further enhancing the group's legacy in the music industry.DJ Newmark's addition is seen not just as a new member joining but as a pivotal moment that reinforces The Funky Bunch's commitment to evolving while honoring their rich musical heritage. Known for his eclectic mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Freestyle, DJ Newmark continues to influence the music scene profoundly, both as a DJ and a radio personality.Fans can look forward to experiencing this rejuvenated ensemble as they tour cities nationwide. Further details about tour dates and new music releases can be found on their official Instagram handle @therealfunkybunch.As The Funky Bunch embarks on this exciting phase, they invite both new audiences and long-time followers to join in celebrating their return to the music scene and the expansion of their musical family.For more information, please visit the official website of DJ Newmark, where updates on his latest projects and appearances continue to inspire and entertain.

