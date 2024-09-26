The RPG Maker Horror Festival Begins! Experience The Joy Of Fear!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Gotcha Games (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), member of the KADOKAWA Group is proud to announce the RPG Maker Horror Festival!

A carnival of RPG Maker fear is about to be unleashed!

The RPG Maker Horror Festival is a Steam-focused horror game event for games made with any engine, not just RPG Maker! With more than 200 titles participating, there's all kinds of deal available! Why don't you take a look and see if there's a new experience waiting for you?

In support of the event, we're running a sale on the RPG Maker series, its DLC, and the games that Gotcha Gotcha Games publishes on both Steam and the new RPG Maker Official Store!

RPG Maker Horror Festival Event Page:



RPG Maker Horror Festival Event Period:

2024-09-27 02:00 (GMT+9) ~

2024-10-04 02:00 (GMT+9)

Participating Games

With more than 200 titles from a variety of engines, including

RPG Maker, there is a lot to look at. Here are a few of the titles we strongly recommend.

Mad Father

Aya Drevis, 11 years old.

Uncover the secrets of a bizarre incident that befalls the Drevis residence, where maniacal experiments are conducted night after night.



URL:

Price: 980 yen

Ann

Ann, an art student finds herself trapped in the school when she accidentally broke one of the school's rules.

She must borrow the help of the security guard and escape the school – before she becomes a permanent resident.



URL:

Price: Free

Buckshot Roulette

Play Russian Roulette in an underground casino. With a shotgun. After being covered by Vtubers and streamers, it has become a big success!



URL:

Price: 350 yen

- Event Trailer

A special trailer has been prepared to showcase participating titles. Please check it out!





RPG Maker Special Discounts!

To help celebrate the RPG Maker Horror Festival, several members of the RPG Maker series will also go on sale!

RPG Maker Official Store

- RPG MAKER UNITE: 30%OFF



Discount Period: 2024-09-26 12:00 (GMT+9) ~ 2024-10-09 12:00 (GMT+9)

Steam

- RPG Maker MZ: 50%OFF



- RPG Maker MV: 90%OFF



- Pixel Game Maker MV: 85%OFF



Discount Period: 2024-09-27 02:00 (GMT+9) ~ 2024-10-04 02:00 (GMT+9)

Additional Information:



Official X Account:

RPG Maker Official Site:



Contact Information

Gotcha Gotcha Games

[email protected]



SOURCE Gotcha Gotcha Games

