Integrated Oncology Network And Ccare Expand To Chula Vista With New Office And Welcome Dr. Raja Venkateswaran

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 -- Integrated Oncology (ION) with California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence (cCARE), the largest private oncology and hematology practice in California, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a new office located at 959 Lane Avenue, Building B, Suite 100, in Chula Vista. This new location reinforces cCARE's mission to bring world-class cancer care closer to central and southern California communities.

ION and cCARE are proud to offer Medical Oncology and hematology services at our new location in Chula Vista, CA, and welcome esteemed oncologist, Dr. Raja Venkeswaran to our team of expert clinicians.

cCARE provides comprehensive cancer care through a wide range of services, including oncology, chemotherapy, radiation, infusion, imaging, and clinical trials. Our state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate, expert care ensure that patients receive unparalleled support at every stage of their cancer journey.

As part of this expansion, cCARE is also thrilled to welcome Dr. Aparajit (Raja) Venkateswaran to the team. Dr. Venkateswaran is a distinguished hematology and medical oncology specialist who joined us from Scripps Health. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Scripps Clinic-Scripps Green Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident.

Dr. Venkateswaren brings extensive experience and a commitment to personalized, cutting-edge care for cancer patients. His addition to the cCARE family further strengthens our commitment to delivering the latest advancements in cancer treatment and exceptional patient care.

"I believe in providing compassionate, patient-centered care and staying at the forefront of medical advancements to ensure the best possible outcomes for my patients," said Dr. Venkateswaran.

"With the addition of our new Chula Vista office, we are excited to make high-quality cancer care more accessible, and Dr. Venkateswaran's expertise will be an integral part of that mission," said Dr. Jedidiah Monson, President of cCARE.

"Dr. Venkateswaran's extensive knowledge and dedication to patient care will be invaluable assets to our practice," said Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network. "As we expand into Chula Vista, his expertise in hematology and oncology will significantly enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients in this new location."

Dr. Venkateswaran is now accepting new and existing patients at our Chula Vista office, conveniently located alongside ION's partner, South Bay Radiation Oncology. Dr. Venkateswaren, cCARE and South Bay Radiation Oncology look forward to providing the highest level of comprehensive oncology care in a location designed for patient comfort and convenience.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit .

About cC ARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit .

