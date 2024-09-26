Laminated Labels Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The laminated labels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $82.34 billion in 2023 to $87.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, brand enhancement, consumer preferences, globalization, and cost-effectiveness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Laminated Labels Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The laminated labels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $110.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability trends, e-commerce boom, personalized packaging, rise in pharmaceuticals, health and safety concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Laminated Labels Market

The growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the laminated labels market going forward. The e-commerce industry refers to the buying and selling of goods and services online through the Internet. It provides businesses with a wide range of chances to reach customers and increase sales and a convenient way for customers to shop for products and services online. Laminated labels are used in the e-commerce industry for various purposes, such as product details, shipping labels, packing labels, and bar codes for identification purposes.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Laminated Labels Market Growth?

Key players in the market include RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Bemis Company Inc., Lecta Group, FLEXcon Company Inc., Stickythings Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Tesa SE, Seiko Group Corporation, Cosmo Films, Coast Label Company, UPM Raflatac, Brady Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Inland Label & Marketing Services LLC, Lintec Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, Refine Packaging, Sato Holdings Corporation, Taghleef Industries Group, Toray Industries Inc., WS Packaging Group Inc., Ameri-Seal Inc., Anchor Printing, Consolidated Label Co., DNP Corporation, Fort Dearborn Company, Germark S.A., Hammer Packaging Corp., Hub Labels Inc., Label Impressions Inc., Label Technology Inc., Lightning Labels .

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Laminated Labels Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the laminated labels market are focusing on developing innovative products such Prime label converters to drive revenues in their market. Prime label converters have access to new lamination alternatives for their products with the portfolio's assortment of materials, textures, and visual effects.

How Is The Global Laminated Labels Market Segmented?

1) By Material Type: Polyester, Polypropylene, Vinyl, Other Materials

2) By Composition: Adhesive, Facestock, Release Liner, Other Compositions

3) By Form: Rolls, sheets

4) By Printing Technology: Digital, Flexographic, Lithography

5) By Application: Food and Beverage, Consumer Durables, Home and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Laminated Labels Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Laminated Labels Market Definition

Laminated labels refer to a type of labeling material that consists of several layers of material that are combined together to form a durable label. Label lamination is the process of applying a protective film to the surface of a label.

Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global laminated labels market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laminated labels market size, laminated labels market drivers and trends and laminated labels market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

...

