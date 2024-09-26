Bigo Live Celebrates Saudi National Day with Exclusive Content and Festivities

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 25th September 2024 - Bigo Live, a global leading social livestreaming platform, proudly celebrated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day with a series of special events and exclusive content. Under the theme "Dream and Achieve" (نحلم ونحقّق), Bigo Live united its users in Saudi in a celebration of the Kingdom’s remarkable achievements, encouraging interaction and engagement across the through a variety of festive activities.

Online Celebrations and Cultural Engagement

From 20th -23rd September, Bigo Live hosted the “Dream and Achieve” event on Bigo MENA Live House (Bigo ID: bigomena) and its official multi-guest room (Bigo ID: MENABC1). Users were treated to a vibrant showcase of Saudi cultural traditions, national attire, and artistic interpretations that honoured the rich heritage of the Kingdom. Saudi-themed virtual gifts were exchanged throughout the celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere and fostering a sense of community across the platform.

The highlight of the festivities took place on 23rd September, with two key events that captured the spirit of Saudi National Day. At 8 PM KSA time, viewers tuned in to Bigo ID: MENA Live House to enjoy performances from Saudi artists and artists from different countries, including national songs, poetry recitations, and personal stories reflecting the Kingdom’s cultural heritage. Following this, the “Long Live Your Glory O Nation” (دام عزك يا وطن) event kicked off at 9 PM KSA time, hosted by top broadcasters Sheevip (BIGO ID: sheevip) and Foton Al Harbi (BIGO ID: 1015784873) and Fares Alotaibi (BIGO ID: e_cc511). The event featured a discussion on the Kingdom's achievements, events and landmarks, and interactive quizzes, blending entertainment with a deep sense of national pride.

Offline Celebrations and Prizes

On September 28 and complementing the online festivities, Bigo Live will also host offline events, offering users the chance to meet and connect in person. These gatherings will feature interactive activities such as bowling and electronic games, fostering real-life connections among participants. A lucky draw will add further excitement, with exclusive tech gadgets and other prizes up for grabs, making the celebrations even more memorable.

A spokesperson from Bigo Live shared, “At Bigo Live, celebrating Saudi National Day reflects our ongoing commitment to the Kingdom. The Dream and Achieve events embody Bigo Live’s support for Saudi Arabia’s continued growth and prosperity. We are dedicated to building a community rooted in cultural pride and shared aspirations.”

Bigo Live's National Day celebrations were a unique blend of heritage and innovation, showcasing the platform's investment in the Kingdom’s bright future. As Bigo Live brings people together, it not only celebrates its users but also creates a platform for building lasting memories and meaningful connections.

By fostering a community where individuals can share experiences, learn from each other, and collaborate, Bigo Live empowers its users to grow collectively, unlocking new opportunities for personal and professional development. In this vibrant ecosystem, users don't just engage—they thrive, supporting one another and achieving success together. Through these shared journeys, Bigo Live continues to strengthen the bonds between its users, proving that when we grow together, we achieve more, both as individuals and as a community.



-End-



About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.







MENAFN26092024005513012199ID1108719163