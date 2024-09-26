Russia Launches Three Kinzhal Missiles On Starokostiantyniv Air Force
9/26/2024 8:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00, three launches of Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were recorded from Russia's airspace in the direction of Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region.
Ukraine's Air Force posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"According to preliminary data, four MiG-31K fighter jets took off in Russia. Information about hits or damage is not public," the Air Force noted.
Read also: Russians launch missile strikes
on Khmelnytskyi infrastructure
Earlier the were reports that an air alert was announced three times throughout the entire territory of Ukraine in the morning due to the takeoff of MiG-31K jets in Russia.
