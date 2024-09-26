RENEWABLE LAND ACQUIRES 435 ACRES IN OHIO LEASED TO SOLAR FARM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Renewable Land is pleased to announce the of a 435-acre property in Putnam County, Ohio leased to the Blue Harvest Solar Park.

The property hosts a 50-megawatt solar power operated by EDP Renewables, which supplies clean to as part of the company's initiative to power AWS data centers, corporate offices, and fulfillment centers with energy.

"We are excited to play a vital role in another premier renewable energy project, reinforcing our position as of one of the country's most active investors in land for solar, wind and battery storage facilities," said Alex Stone, President of Renewable Land. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to support the long-term growth of renewable infrastructure across the United States."

About Renewable Land

Renewable Land Advisers, LLC is a real estate investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, California specializing in acquiring land leased to renewable energy projects. It was founded by Alex Stone, J.C. Frey and P.J. Fielding, who have managed over $15 billion of energy and infrastructure investments.

The firm transacts with renewable energy developers and private landowners throughout the United States.

For additional information please contact us at [email protected] or visit .

