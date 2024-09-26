15-Year-Old Nashville High School Student Launches Spikey, A Drink Spike Detection Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spikey drink spike detection product

- Abigail GoddardBRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abigail Goddard, a 15-year-old student at Ravenwood High School, has created Spikey ( ), a groundbreaking solution designed to detect drink spiking, a growing problem leading to crimes such as sexual assault and theft. Driven by her passion for entrepreneurship and social causes, Abigail Goddard has partnered with a pharmaceutical company in the U.K. to develop this innovative product, which discreetly and effectively detects commonly used drink spike drugs.The product can detect amine-based drugs including GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), Ketamine, Scopolamine, Cocaine, and others. Spikey's mission is to help prevent the increasing incidents of drink spiking, particularly on university campuses where such crimes are prevalent.Over the last two months, Abigail has teamed up with a group of equally passionate high school students from coast to coast to raise awareness about the dangers of drink spiking. Together, they are spreading the message on university campuses, aiming to reduce the number of victims affected by these alarming crimes.“It's important for people to feel safe in social settings,” said Abigail Goddard,“I wanted to create a product that not only addresses this issue but also empowers individuals to protect themselves discreetly.”For More Information Contact:[Abigail Goddard][626.394.6323][...]

