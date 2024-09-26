Azerbaijan, Latvia Discuss Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 25, 2024, the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, Baiba Braje, during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to political, economic, regional security, interparliamentary relations, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. They also addressed preparations for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as regional and international security issues.

The satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy, trade, and humanitarian cooperation was expressed. The importance of continuing and developing this cooperation in other areas, including infrastructure, transportation, and energy security, was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to his counterpart about Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship, including its goals and priorities, the 14 key initiatives proposed within this framework, and the efforts being made to ensure their practical implementation. It was noted that the chairmanship is promoting the creation of a Climate Finance Action Fund aimed at attracting financial resources to support efforts against climate change.

Azerbaijan's inclusive approach to the COP29 chairmanship process was also highlighted, with the intention to engage all interested parties in the process.

The Latvian side was additionally informed about the post-conflict situation in the region, the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the progress of bilateral negotiations, and the challenges in signing the peace agreement. Specifically, attention was drawn to Armenia's legislative acts, particularly its constitution, which still contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on other regional and international security issues of mutual interest.