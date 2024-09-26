Azerbaijan, Latvia Discuss Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On September 25, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, Baiba Braje, during the
high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General
Assembly, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to
political, economic, regional security, interparliamentary
relations, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
They also addressed preparations for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as regional
and international security issues.
The satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership
between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy,
trade, and humanitarian cooperation was expressed. The importance
of continuing and developing this cooperation in other areas,
including infrastructure, transportation, and energy security, was
emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to his
counterpart about Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship, including its
goals and priorities, the 14 key initiatives proposed within this
framework, and the efforts being made to ensure their practical
implementation. It was noted that the chairmanship is promoting the
creation of a Climate Finance Action Fund aimed at attracting
financial resources to support efforts against climate change.
Azerbaijan's inclusive approach to the COP29 chairmanship
process was also highlighted, with the intention to engage all
interested parties in the process.
The Latvian side was additionally informed about the
post-conflict situation in the region, the peace agenda between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the progress of bilateral negotiations, and
the challenges in signing the peace agreement. Specifically,
attention was drawn to Armenia's legislative acts, particularly its
constitution, which still contains territorial claims against
Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on other
regional and international security issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108718132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.