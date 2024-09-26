Hydrogel Market Size & Share Analysis Growth Forecast, 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report titled "World Hydrogel Market -Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027," forecasting the world hydrogel market to reach $27.2 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. The hydrogel contact lenses and hygiene products segments hold approximately three-fourths share in the market and are expected to maintain this trend in the forecast period.To know more about the report, visit the website atMarket Drivers and Trends:The market growth is driven by the success of super absorbent polymers in hygiene and wound care products, increased use of contact lenses, and the availability of various chemistries and formulations. Hydrogel usage in wound care is expected to rise rapidly due to its ease of use, water retention efficiency, and time efficiency during medical procedures and wound closure. Additionally, growing awareness about available hydrogel formulations has spurred R&D investments to develop new hydrogel products, further propelling market growth. However, high production costs and potential environmental hazards associated with disposable synthetic hydrogel products may restrain market expansion.Segmentation and Key Findings:In 2015, contact lenses and hygiene products jointly accounted for three-fourths of the world hydrogel market.The contact lenses segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.The wound care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.Synthetic raw material-based hydrogels are expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.North America, led by the U.S., dominated the hydrogel market in 2015 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 7% from 2016 to 2022, driven by increased adoption of hydrogel products in hygiene, contact lenses, and wound care products.View U.S Hydrogel Market Report atFuture Outlook and Research:Ongoing research and development focus on smart hydrogels for drug delivery systems, bone reconstruction, and stimuli-responsive applications. Industry tests are exploring hydrogels for novel applications like water retention in agriculture, delivery vehicles for crop protection chemicals, water purification, and fire-fighting gels.Key Players:Major market players profiled in the report include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Inc., Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp, BSN Medical GmbH, HB Fuller Company, Altergon Italia, AMBU, and The Cooper Companies.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

