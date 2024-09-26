Bomb Blast Near Foreign Envoys' Convoy In Swat: One Policeman Martyred, Three Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A bomb explosion targeted a vehicle escorting a convoy of foreign envoys in Swat's Malam Jabba area, resulting in the martyrdom of one police officer and injuries to three others. The incident occurred near Jehanabad on the Malam Jabba Road.

According to initial reports, the explosion struck the police mobile unit, and the officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one officer succumbed to his injuries.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Swat provided further details, stating that a convoy of diplomats from 12 countries, including Indonesia, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan, was en route to Malam Jabba at the time of the attack. The bomb exploded as the police van, which was leading the convoy, passed through the area.

Security forces and additional police units swiftly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. An investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the explosion and identify the perpetrators behind the attack. The DPO added that the diplomats were unharmed, and the authorities are actively working to ensure the safety of all involved.



