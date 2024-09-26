Ukraine's Top Diplomat Calls To Invite Ukraine To G20 Summit In Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha called for Ukraine to be invited to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 19.

This was announced by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following the G20 ministerial meeting in New York, Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that November 19 is a symbolic day, marking 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

“We believe that it will be most appropriate if the topic of Russian aggression against Ukraine is presented at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, and the President of Ukraine could take part in it. This will bring peace closer and help define the date and place of the 2nd Peace Summit. We believe that ignoring this symbolic date by the G20 will demonstrate weakness and unwillingness to solve global problems,” the minister said.

Sybiha noted the ambitiousness of the Brazilian presidency's priorities, including social inclusion, the fight against hunger and poverty, energy transformation and sustainable development of global governance institutions. In his opinion, it is also important to continue to coordinate and consolidate the efforts of partners and donors to implement the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative“Grain from Ukraine”.

In his speech, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed the fragility of international peace and security, which is a reminder of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and also drew attention to Russia's unacceptable nuclear rhetoric. He emphasized that it is unacceptable for Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear power, to threaten the international community with weapons of mass destruction.

“The only reason Putin started talking about nuclear weapons is because he wants to scare all of us. But we have proven many times in the past years that fear is not an answer. We should do the opposite. We should not allow Russia to ruin international peace and security while scaring everyone with nuclear weapons. This is nuclear blackmail and terror. And it shall never pass,” the minister emphasized.



As Ukrinform reported earlier, Brazil has been presiding over the G20 since December 1, and its president said he would invite Putin to the summit, but could not guarantee his safety.