Azerbaijan's Bayramov Discusses Cooperation With ECO Secretary General At UN Assembly

On September 25, the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majid Khan, during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports citing the of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the discussion, the parties addressed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ECO, as well as the prospects for collaboration at the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to cooperation with the ECO and expressed the country's readiness to contribute to expanding regional cooperation within the organization.

It was noted that enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, energy security, and transport and communications is a priority for both sides. The importance of fostering collaboration among member states and contributing to joint economic development in the region was emphasized. Additionally, the need to expand intra-regional and inter-regional trade was reiterated.

The Minister also informed the Secretary General about the current regional situation, the restoration and reconstruction efforts in territories liberated from occupation, and the status of the normalization and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Secretary General Asad Majid Khan expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's active and productive participation in the organization's activities, recognizing the country as a reliable partner for ECO member states. He highlighted the ECO's commitment to promoting a transition to a green and clean environment and expressed readiness to support initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan in this regard.

The selection of the city of Shusha as the tourist capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026 was noted, and ideas for possible joint actions this year were discussed. Other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged during the meeting.