Azerbaijan's Bayramov Discusses Cooperation With ECO Secretary General At UN Assembly
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
On September 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Secretary General of
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majid Khan,
during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United
Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports citing
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
During the discussion, the parties addressed cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the ECO, as well as the prospects for collaboration
at the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to cooperation with the
ECO and expressed the country's readiness to contribute to
expanding regional cooperation within the organization.
It was noted that enhancing cooperation in the fields of
economy, energy security, and transport and communications is a
priority for both sides. The importance of fostering collaboration
among member states and contributing to joint economic development
in the region was emphasized. Additionally, the need to expand
intra-regional and inter-regional trade was reiterated.
The Minister also informed the Secretary General about the
current regional situation, the restoration and reconstruction
efforts in territories liberated from occupation, and the status of
the normalization and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Secretary General Asad Majid Khan expressed appreciation for
Azerbaijan's active and productive participation in the
organization's activities, recognizing the country as a reliable
partner for ECO member states. He highlighted the ECO's commitment
to promoting a transition to a green and clean environment and
expressed readiness to support initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan
in this regard.
The selection of the city of Shusha as the tourist capital of
the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026 was noted, and ideas
for possible joint actions this year were discussed. Other issues
of mutual interest were also exchanged during the meeting.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.