ECA Welcomes UEFA Solidarity Payment Boost For Non-Participating Clubs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The European Club Association (ECA), representing 713 clubs across 55 countries in Europe, yesterday welcomed the decision from the Executive Committee to approve a significant increase in the distribution of solidarity for clubs not participating in UEFA's men's club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle.

The decision was ratified yesterday at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Prague, Czechia and follows many months of close collaboration between UEFA, ECA and European Leagues in a dedicated Working Group and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee.

Financially, the decision means an increase in the money allocated to non-participating clubs rising from 4% to 7% of the projected revenue threshold of €4.4bn, meaning a total of €308m per year (previously €176m) is now distributed to clubs not participating in European competitions. In addition, 3% of projected revenues are ring-fenced for clubs knocked out in qualifying rounds, meaning 10% of all revenues (€440m) are provided in solidarity for clubs who do not make it to the League Phases of the three competitions.

As a reminder, the number of participating clubs in European competitions has increased to 108 clubs, thanks to ECA's support of UEFA in reforming the formats of the three competitions; and a more equitable formula of distribution for participating clubs' allocation of revenue – more focused on current rather than historic performance – was also agreed earlier this year.

Commenting on the decision, ECA Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi said:“ECA has worked for many months with UEFA, in consultation with European Leagues, to drive a significant increase in solidarity for non-participating clubs – together with a more equitable distribution system for participating clubs – for the new 2024-27 cycle, benefiting clubs of all sizes across the football pyramid.”

“This is now the most significant and comprehensive solidarity system in world football. Today's decision is vital for European club football and for ECA's over-700 members, and will be used to ensure the continual improvement of sporting, structural and governance standards within clubs.”

At yesterday's meeting, UEFA also ratified that the €308m available to non-participating clubs must explicitly be used for activities to improve or strengthen clubs' structures and governance standards, thereby enhancing the healthy development of European club football.

This decision continues the successful working relationship between ECA and UEFA. In September 2023 ECA and UEFA signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding that extended the agreement and partnership between European football's governing body and ECA, as the sole body representative of clubs at European level, until 2030.

The joint venture between UEFA and ECA (UEFA Club Competitions SA (“UCCSA”)) responsible for managing the commercial and business aspects of UEFA club competitions played the pivotal role in generating the revenue to enable this increase in solidarity payments.