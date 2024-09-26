Court indicts 27, including previous Olympian in prescription drug diversion scheme

(MENAFN) A significant black market operation that diverted and resold essential prescription medications has raised serious concerns about patient safety and resulted in substantial financial losses for the U.S. government, according to newly unsealed charging documents. This illicit scheme, allegedly orchestrated by multiple pharmacy owners and employees in Puerto Rico, involved a medical facility procurement worker who exploited his position to steal legitimate medications from a warehouse before they reached the market. These stolen drugs were then resold at heavily discounted prices to individual pharmacy owners, further complicating the landscape of drug distribution and safety.



Among the 27 individuals indicted in this scheme is Eddin Orlando Santiago-Cordero, known as "Guayacan," who once represented Puerto Rico in Olympic basketball. Authorities from the U.S. Department of Health's Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) highlighted the troubling nature of this operation, noting that one person has already pleaded guilty. Santiago-Cordero is alleged to have acted as one of many unlicensed wholesale distributors, indicating the extensive reach and complexity of the operation.



Federal authorities have begun making arrests of individuals involved in this scheme across Puerto Rico and Florida. The investigation reveals that the black market operation compromised more than 100 different medications, many of which are critical for patients relying on them for their health. The diverted drugs include various treatments for HIV, insulin, thyroid issues, antipsychotic medications, addiction therapies, blood thinners, and drugs for chronic conditions like asthma and COPD. The list also highlights popular obesity and diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, along with treatments for erectile dysfunction and prostate enlargement.



The implications of this black market scheme extend beyond financial fraud, as the diversion of such vital medications poses a severe risk to patient safety and public health. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the operation and hold those responsible accountable, ensuring that legitimate patients receive the medications they need without the threat of corruption or illicit practices.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108717227