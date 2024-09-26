(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Understanding Spina Bifida: Symptoms, Treatment, and Support

By Liliane Kantar, Psychomotor Therapist, Aman Lil Afia Clinic, Dubai



Introduction

Spina Bifida is a neural tube defect that occurs early in pregnancy, leading to incomplete development of the spine and spinal cord. It is a lifelong condition, with varying degrees of severity that can affect both physical and neurological functions. Awareness and early intervention can play a crucial role in managing this condition and improving the quality of life for individuals living with Spina Bifida.



Symptoms of Spina Bifida



Physical Challenges: Individuals with Spina Bifida may experience muscle weakness or paralysis in their legs. This often leads to orthopedic complications, including joint deformities and difficulties with balance and coordination.

Neurological Issues: Many patients develop hydrocephalus, a condition where fluid accumulates in the brain, leading to increased pressure. Additionally, cognitive challenges and learning disabilities may be present, requiring specialized educational support.

Bladder and Bowel Problems: A common symptom is difficulty in controlling bladder and bowel function, necessitating specific management strategies and, in some cases, medical devices to assist with these issues.

Treatment and Support Options

Although there is no cure for Spina Bifida, early intervention and continuous care can significantly enhance the quality of life. Key treatments include:



Surgical Care: Surgery may be performed shortly after birth to close the spinal defect and reduce the risk of further complications. In certain cases, additional surgeries might be required as the child grows.

Therapy: Both physical and psychomotor therapy are vital in helping patients improve mobility, strength, and coordination. These therapies aim to enhance independence and promote a more active lifestyle.

Ongoing Medical Care: Regular medical checkups, assistive devices (such as braces or wheelchairs), and specialized educational plans are essential components of long-term care. These measures help individuals navigate their daily lives with greater ease and allow them to reach their full potential despite the challenges of Spina Bifida.

Conclusion

While Spina Bifida presents lifelong challenges, early medical intervention, specialized therapy, and continuous support can lead to substantial improvements in physical abilities and cognitive functions. With the right care, individuals with Spina Bifida can lead fulfilling and independent lives.



