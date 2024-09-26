Prince Harry's Wife, Meghan Markle, Is 'A Demon When The Worm Turns' Former Employee Calls Her 'Narcissist': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Some former staff of Meghan Markle have described her as a difficult boss, with one source calling her a "demon" who had moments of extreme anger, according to The Daily Beast.

This comes after positive reports from other staff members who painted Prince Harry's as a thoughtful boss, gifting flowers and eggs, and making her employees feel valued.

The supportive comments about the Duchess of Sussex's management style were published in Us Weekly, likely in response to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, which portrayed Meghan as a demanding leader who caused emotional distress to some of her employees . Meghan and Prince Harry's team denied those claims, calling them fabrications.

One former palace worker admitted that while Meghan's tough moments were real, they may have been exaggerated after the Sussex's departure from Royal duties, known as "Megxit".

The worker also compared Meghan's behaviour to other Royals like Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew, who also had difficulties with their staff.

“There have been plenty of difficult Royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan's bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion,” one source told The Daily Beast.

“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s**t. But it was an incredibly fraught time and I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt,” the source added.

Meghan Markle: 'A classic narcissist'

Another former worker said that Meghan's behaviour often came across as narcissistic, where she was kind when things went well but harsh when faced with challenges.