EU Agency To Help Ukrzaliznytsia Integrate With EU Standards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) have signed a memorandum aimed at enhancing the safety, integration, and interoperability of the Ukrainian railway system with the European network.

That's according to Ukrzaliznytsia's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The memorandum underscores our dedication to enhancing the safety and efficiency of the Ukrainian railways, as well as the integration with Europe. This partnership will facilitate the harmonization of our with EU standards, thereby contributing to its modernization,” said Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Yevhen Liashchenko.

It is noted that this memorandum is a continuation of the close contacts and cooperation between ERA and Ukrzaliznytsia that have been developing for a long time.

The main areas of cooperation include the implementation of European laws on safety and technical standards for railways in Ukraine, support for the European Railway Transport Management System (ERTMS) and other European railway standards.

Furthermore, it facilitates knowledge exchange regarding Ukraine's integration into the Single European Railway area, as well as collaboration in the field of rolling stock, particularly with regard to certification, maintenance, and access to infrastructure.

The Memorandum also provides for technical assistance with the railway industry reform process, including support for safety management, certification, and cross-border operations.

As reported, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure and the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) signed a memorandum to cooperate in the technical harmonization of the railway systems of the European Union and Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia