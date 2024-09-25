Prime Minister Starts Weekly Visits Across Kingdom Starts In Deir Alla

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, September 25 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan Wednesday began unannounced weekly field visits across the Kingdom by visiting health, educational, production and service facilities in the Deir Alla and Ghor Al-Safi regions in Balqa.Hassan visited Princess Iman Governmental Hospital, food factories in operation, the Comprehensive Potash Centre for Inclusive Services for Persons with Disabilities and Kaab bin Omair Elementary School.On the first leg of his tour, Hassan went to Princess Iman Governmental Hospital in Deir Alla, where he ordered refurbishing the hospital departments with equipment and devices and employing more staff.The Prime Minister visited factories, including the Safe Food and Iktifaa Food Industries companies in the Ghor Namira area in the southern Jordan Valley. The factories follow advanced patterns in food manufacturing and agricultural production.Hassan expressed the government's full commitment to supporting investors and providing all means to implement their projects.He instructed the concerned authorities to expedite the procedures and requirements necessary to operate the factories in terms of energy costs. The factories are expected to provide hundreds of opportunities for local communities.Factory managers said they were hopeful of the planned Aqaba railway project, which will link the port of Aqaba to the phosphate mining and production areas in Al-Shidiya and potash in Ghor Al-Safi in reducing transport costs.Hassan inspected the comprehensive potash centre for integrated daytime services for persons with disabilities in the southern Jordan Valley, instructing transport services to the centre within a week.At Kaab bin Omair Elementary School in Ghor Al-Safi, the Prime Minister toured the school's facilities and classrooms and listened to students and teachers about its needs and development requirements.He said the government would take the necessary measures to improve the school and provide the equipment and requirements for an environment suitable for education.