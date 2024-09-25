When A Cockroach Interrupted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simi Garewal's Chat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Simi Garewal's talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' is one of the most iconic shows of India given its guest list, and the nature of conversations.

However, the show was equally fun off the camera.

During one of the episodes of the show featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a similar off-camera banter happened when Simi spotted a cockroach crawling next to Aishwarya.

Simi was asking a question about beauty eclipsing the woman in Aishwarya when she saw the cockroach on the set, and pointed towards it.

Aishwarya, who was nonchalantly answering the question, soon realised what they were dealing with.

However, she didn't lose her cool or got anxious, and politely asked the spot boys to help remove the cockroach.

The BTS bits show Simi and Aishwarya talking about how the spot boys were absolutely stuck in their places till they had to be called twice.

As Simi did the touch up, she said, "Men have changed" in reference to spot boys being absolutely frozen and not swinging into the action.

'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' over the years featured the who's who of the Hindi film industry.

One of the famous episodes is that of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

During the episode, Simi asked the couple whether Big B was 'romantic'.

While Amitabh immediately said 'no', Jaya took it as an opportunity to roast her husband on national television.

She shared that he has never been romantic with her.

She said, "No, not with me (laughing out loud). I've started trouble" thereby roasting her husband involuntarily on the show.

However, once she realised the fun of it, she landed another punchline.

Big B looked shocked and asked whether 'romantic' means to go on 'knees and propose, Valentines day'.

Jaya Bachchan interrupted him, and said, "He is very shy. I don't think he, maybe if he had a girlfriend he'd do it."

Amitabh and Rekha were romantically involved once while Big B was married to Jaya.