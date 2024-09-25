UNSMIL: Libyan Parties Agree To Appoint New Leadership To Central Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the Tripoli-based House of Representatives and the Tobruk-based High Council of State reached an agreement to nominate a governor and board of directors for the Central of Libya (CBL) on Wednesday.

The agreement, which ended weeks-long standoff, sets standards and timeline for the nomination of the leadership of the bank as per the provisions of the agreement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

The deal culminated another round of UNSMIL-facilitated talks between the Libyan actors.

It will be signed tomorrow, Thursday, in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions in Libya, according to the statement.

The political crisis started in mid-August when Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohammad Yunus Al-Menfi decided to replace the CBL leaders, a more that was met rejection from the High Council of State. (end)

sbm









MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716187