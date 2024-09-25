OPEC Called Abandonment Of Oil And Gas In Near Future Fantasy
Date
9/25/2024 3:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Organization of the petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
considers the gradual cessation of oil consumption in the near
future to be a "fantasy", Azernews reports.
OPEC Secretary General Haissam al-Qais stated in the
organization's annual report that oil and gas currently account for
more than half of energy carriers. According to him, this trend
will continue until 2050. Haysam al-Qais stressed that the
abandonment of oil and gas has nothing to do with reality.
According to the report, oil demand will reach 120.1 million
barrels per day by 2025, which means an increase of 17.5 percent
compared to 2023.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), at the UN
climate summit held last year in the United Arab Emirates, the
participating countries agreed to abandon traditional fuels in
order to achieve greenhouse gas emissions neutrality by 2050.
OPEC's figures contradict the IEA's figures.
So, the head of the agency, Fatih Birol, said last week that the
demand for oil has decreased. According to him, the transition to
clean energy is happening faster than many people think. Experts
attribute this to the growth of the electric car market and the
weakening of the Chinese economy.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108715483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.