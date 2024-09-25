De Nora Launches New Sentinel® UV Disinfection System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Compact design utilizes 30 years of UV leadership to achieve significant operational cost savings

MILAN, ITALY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specialized in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, is launching new developments for its Sentinel® UV disinfection system design to maximize operating expense savings, as well as overall efficiency. Based on more than 30 years of expertise and leadership in UV, the new electronic ballast design offers the most compact footprint on the market and optimizes lamp turndown to 30 percent for significant improvements in energy consumption, setting a new gold standard for complex contaminant treatment .The Sentinel line of UV systems is used for medium pressure applications, including drinking water and potable reuse. Reactor capacity ranges from 0.3 to 52 million gallons of treated water per day, made possible by high-output lamps with power densities ranging from four to 20 kilowatts per lamp. The electronic ballast is housed in a compact cabinet, and provides continuous calculation of UV setpoint to optimize dosing.As with all De Nora products, the design was engineered for ease of maintenance and operation, reinforcing the commitment to enhanced operational savings. It includes a dry well mount for simplified calibration and features several automated systems, including: a chemical-free Quickwipe cleaning system, emergency shut down, and a programmable logic controller (PLC)-based operation and control system.Around the globe, Sentinel UV is trusted to provide more than 6 billion gallons of safe water per day, free of protozoa like cryptosporidium parvum and giardia lamblia, without the use of harmful chemicals and the formation of disinfection byproducts. Sentinel UV is DVGW certified, an internationally recognized standardization body for the water industry, and can be combined with an oxidant for advanced oxidation processes.Product specifications and case studies will be showcased during a WEFTEC presentation at De Nora booth 2616 on Monday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.-END-Media enquiriesDe NoraFran HouseWater Technologies Marketing ManagerEmail: ...About De NoraIndustrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a pivotal role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial and municipal sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company also holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 856 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 171 million in 2023. The Company's growth procecontaminant treatmentss has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora's continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 280 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company's share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.More information at .

