Day 355 Of Aggression: Martyrs And Wounded From Israeli Bombardment In Areas Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza / PNN / Manar Abudayah-

On Wednesday, several citizens were martyred and others wounded due to Israeli aircraft targeting multiple areas of Gaza Strip.

Civil defense sources reported that their crews retrieved the bodies of an elderly man (70 years) and a young man who were martyred after the occupation targeted a group of citizens in

Khirbat al-Adas area, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



They also retrieved the body of a girl from under the rubble of her destroyed house, which was bombed yesterday in Al Nadi Al Ahli area of Al Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip. Additionally, the bodies of three martyrs were retrieved after occupation aircraft targeted a civilian vehicle northeast of Al-Nuseirat camp.

Moreover, Israeli naval vessels opened fire on areas in western Gaza, while occupation aircraft targeted agricultural land in Al-Fukhari area east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources announced that the occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 28 citizens and injuring 85 others within the last 24 hours.



These sources indicated that the total number of martyrs in Gaza has risen to 41,495, the majority of whom are women and children, while injuries have reached 96,006 since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7. Meanwhile, thousands of victims remain trapped under the rubble.



