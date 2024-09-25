عربي


Shareholders Of Vastned Belgium Approve The Cross-Border Merger With Vastned Retail


9/25/2024 12:16:38 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated Real estate company (GVV/SIR)) approved the proposed reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium, will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the Merger) at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

  • Shareholders of Vastned Belgium approve the cross-border merger with Vastned Retail

