Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 26-28, 2024)

Weekend is almost here and we have got you covered with the latest events, exhibitions, shopping fair and more happening in and around Doha. Check them out now!
'In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy
Until November 9, 2024
9am to 7pm; Friday - 1:30pm to 7pm (closed on Wednesday)
Museum of Islamic Art
Curated by Sheikha Maryam Al Thani and the Ara Güler Museum, the exhibition showcases the mastery of world-renowned photographer and photojournalist Ara Güler, providing a deep dive into the stories behind each photograph, and offering a comprehensive overview of his legacy.
The exhibition captures not just the mastery of Güler's lens but also his profound dedication to portraying the essence of Turkiye and its cultural heritage. Read more here
"Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza” by Hayat El-Yamani
Until November 2
9am to 7pm, Friday - 1:30pm to 7pm
Gallery 3, Fire Station
Journalist and TV Presenter Hayat El-Yamani presents a series of balloon sculptures that represent the grotesque crime committed against Gaza children.
Family Shopping Fair
Until October 8, 2024
10am to 10pm; Friday - 2pm to 11pm
Doha Exhibition & Convention Center
From abayas and perfumes to western wear and mouth-watering food from all over the world, this exhibition offers something to everyone.
Doha International Coffee Exhibition
September 26 to 28
10am to 10pm; Friday: 1pm to 10pm
Doha Exhibition and Convention Center
A must-visit trade show for coffee lovers of Doha. The second edition of the festival is expected to draw world's leading coffee suppliers.
For The Children of Gaza
On until October 19, 2024
9am to 5pm; Friday: 3pm to 9pm (Sunday closed)
Lower Gallery, Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums
Followed by the installation of 'Echo of Lost Innocence' at Barahat Msheireb, Bin Jelmood House is exhibiting 100 out of the 15,000 sculptures along with works from 52 other local and international artists. The exhibition is organised with the purpose of continuing the conversation about Palestine.
International Shopping Exhibition
September 27 to October 13
10am to 10pm; Friday: 3pm to 11pm
Southern Square, Katara Cultural Village
Latest fashion, luxury items and rare finds, this exhibition promises to be an ultimate shopping destination.
West Walk Oud and Perfumes Exhibition
Until October 5, 2024
West Walk
A sensory journey is promised at this oud and perfumes exhibition that will take place at the Urban Walkway. Know more here .
Kazadoo show
Until September 28, 2024
5pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm
Oasis Stage, Mall of Qatar
This is the last weekend before this show wraps up. Families are invited to get get involved with their kids in the adventure of Reem, Jumbo and the wise owls as they search for hidden treasure in the mysterious jungle. Here's a chance to strengthen your bonds with your kids through singing, dancing, playing interactive games, and discovering many more exciting surprises!
Hind in the Land of Sindh
September 26 to 28
5:30 and 7:30
Katara Drama Theatre
In this one-hour arabic theatrical play, Hind sets sail with the hope of finding her feline friends and escape the clutches of the evil sea sorceress Shankar. Tickets are prized from QR100 for admission to VIP tickets prized at QR950. For tickets and other details, click here
