White House announces Biden contemplating discussing missile attacks on Russia with Zelensky

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is poised to address the issue of long-range missile strikes on Russian territory during his forthcoming meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, as confirmed by White House national security spokesman John Kirby. This meeting, scheduled for Thursday following Zelensky's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, comes amid ongoing debates regarding military support for Ukraine.



Kirby indicated that the topic of missile restrictions is likely to be a focal point of discussion. However, he emphasized that Biden has not altered his stance on the matter and remains firm in his current policy regarding missile use. The ongoing tension has been fueled by Ukraine's insistence that the U.S. and its allies lift existing restrictions on the deployment of weaponry, including long-range ATACMS missiles, which would enable Ukraine to conduct strikes deep within Russian territory.



Despite the West's provision of arms to Ukraine, there has been a cautious approach to involvement in the conflict. The limitations on missile use have been framed as a means of avoiding direct engagement. According to reports, Ukrainian officials are increasingly frustrated, expecting that the U.S. would have granted permission for broader missile strikes by now.



The internal dynamics of the Biden administration appear divided on the issue. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly opposes any changes to the existing policy, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken leans toward supporting Ukraine's request. This division highlights the complexity of balancing military assistance to Ukraine with concerns about escalating tensions with Russia.



While Ukraine has already utilized U.S. weaponry in operations targeting areas like Russia's Kursk Region, the U.S. military remains cautious. Officials argue that the potential benefits of using ATACMS against Russian targets do not outweigh the risks involved, further complicating the ongoing negotiations and strategic discussions ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Biden.

