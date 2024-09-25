Rentredi Partners With Steadily To Offer Affordable Landlord Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The fastest-growing property management software makes it easier for rental investors to find landlord insurance in all 50 states

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, has partnered with Steadily to make it easier for rental investors and property managers to find affordable landlord insurance nationwide. The partnership reflects a shared goal to enhance the landlord experience through streamlined property management that offers time and cost savings.

As part of their RentRedi subscription, landlords have a Member Perks program where they have easy access to affordable landlord insurance services through Steadily. Landlord insurance helps protect landlords from financial losses related to their rental properties, including property damage, loss of rental income, and liability.

"We strive to provide our customers with options to improve their rental businesses, and Steadily offers a simpler way for rental property owners to secure asset protection," said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Affordable landlord insurance is hard to find, so we are excited to connect our customers with a hub of resources that includes fast coverage quote estimates, helpful forms and calculators, and important information about laws and regulations."

Through its partnership with Steadily, RentRedi introduces a seamless quote system where RentRedi landlords can find insurance for all of their properties. This eliminates the need for landlords to spend extensive time researching insurance options and prices, making phone calls, and sitting through lengthy wait times.

"Our mutually shared objective of simplifying property management for real estate investors has made the insurance integration with RentRedi easy and advantageous to landlords," said Steadily Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Nix. "Partnering with RentRedi empowers more landlords to efficiently manage their properties independently and with less risk."

RentRedi customers can access Steadily services through their Member Perks dashboard, which offers exclusive benefits through a number of other partnerships with companies that are leaders in their fields, including Home Depot, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, HireAHelper, and Showami.

About Steadily

Founded in 2020, Steadily Insurance Agency, Inc. specializes in property insurance for landlords, offering coverage for single and multi-family properties, Airbnb/VRBO, apartments, and condos across the United States. Get a quote online in minutes at steadily .

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi .

