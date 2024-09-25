Openai Launches Advanced Voice Mode

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: OpenAI has announced the roll-out of Advanced Voice Mode (AVM), widely for ChatGPT users subscribing to the paid plans.

This feature will initially be available to subscribers of the ChatGPT Plus and Teams, while customers in Enterprise and Edu plans will receive it next week.

As part of this roll-out, the Advanced Voice Mode received a new design. ChatGPT now displays a moving blue circle instead of moving black dots in the interface during use.

Users will be shown an in-app notification next to the voice icon when the feature becomes available to them.

ChatGPT received 5 new votes that users can experience, bringing the total number of votes available to 9 votes.

Advanced Voice Mode allows users to interact vocally with ChatGPT in a natural way with quick voice responses, relay questions and queries, and interrupt ChatGPT while responding if necessary, just like daily human conversations.

OpenAI confirms that it has made some improvements since the release of the beta version of the voice mode feature; It has improved understanding of dialects with great precision, with improvements in the speed and smoothness of conversations, and fixing some technical errors.

In addition, OpenAI has expanded some of the customization advantages of ChatGPT to include voice mode, such as customized instructions that allow users to customize how ChatGPT responds to them.

The memory feature enables the AI to remember previous conversations for future use, allowing users to experience more customized usage. (QNA)